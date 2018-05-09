Steven Naismith: Hearts forward charged by SFA for Scott Brown challenge

From the section

Media playback is not supported on this device Steven Naismith's crunching challenge on Scott Brown

Hearts forward Steven Naismith has been charged by the Scottish FA following his challenge on Celtic captain Scott Brown.

The 31-year-old Scotland international faces a two-match ban, with a fast-track panel scheduled to hear the case on Friday.

Hearts manager Craig Levein indicated on Tuesday that the club will appeal against any retrospective action.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers described the late tackle as "shocking".

Referee Bobby Madden took no action during Sunday's game, with Celtic going on to win 3-1 at Tynecastle.

Naismith is free to play in Wednesday's Edinburgh derby against Hibernian, with the SFA seeking a response to the charge by Thursday.