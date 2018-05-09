John White: Southend United defender takes up one-year contract extension

John White captained Southend to promotion from League Two in 2014-15

Southend United defender John White has signed a one-year contract extension at the League One club.

The 31-year-old made 37 appearances last season despite missing six weeks with an ankle injury he picked up in February's win at Peterborough.

Former captain White joined the Shrimpers in June 2013 from Colchester and has since made 182 appearances.

"I really enjoyed last season. It was like a new lease of life for me," White said.

"I want to carry that on and take that into next season."

Southend's upturn in form under Chris Powell, who replaced Phil Brown as manager January, saw them climb from 20th to a 10th-place finish.

Powell has won nine of his 18 games in charge, losing just four.

"It will be good to see the manager have a full pre-season with the lads," White added.

"It's never easy coming in midway through the season and trying to implement his own things knowing he's only got what is in front of him.

"As of when the manager came in I've really enjoyed working with him and the way he does things, so it's something to look forward to next season."