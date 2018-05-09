Burton Albion: Lloyd Dyer one of six players offered new contracts

Lloyd Dyer has scored 15 goals in 84 games since joining Burton in July 2016

Burton have offered six players new deals to stay with the club following their relegation from the Championship.

Winger Lloyd Dyer, 35, has been offered a new contract having led the team with eight goals in 40 games this season.

Midfielder Hope Akpan, 26, keeper Harry Campbell, 22, and defenders Tom Naylor, 26, Damien McCrory, 28, and Jake Buxton, 33, are the other five players.

Full-back Tom Flanagan, 26, has been put on the transfer list, while forward Luke Varney, 35, has been released.

The Brewers have also taken an option to retain 20-year-old striker Marcus Dinanga, who is yet to make a first-team appearance for the club.

"We were within four or five minutes of staying in the Championship with this group of players and we would like to try and keep as many of them as possible together," manager Nigel Clough said.