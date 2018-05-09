Dani Alves: PSG and Brazil defender hopes to be fit for World Cup despite injury scare

Dani Alves has played 41 times for PSG this season, helping them win the French treble

Paris St-Germain defender Dani Alves has been ruled out for at least three weeks with a knee injury.

The French club say he will then be assessed to see whether surgery is required although Alves' spokesman said an operation was not needed.

The Brazilian, 35, injured the cruciate ligament in his right knee in PSG's French Cup final win on Tuesday.

He will miss PSG's final two Ligue 1 matches but hopes to be fit for the World Cup, which starts on 14 June.

The former Barcelona and Juventus full-back has 106 caps for Brazil and has started seven of their last eight games.