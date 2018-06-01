First Half ends, France 2, Italy 1.
France v Italy
Line-ups
France
- 1Lloris
- 2Pavard
- 17Rami
- 5Umtiti
- 21Hernández
- 12Tolisso
- 13Kanté
- 6Pogba
- 10Mbappé
- 7Griezmann
- 11Dembélé
Substitutes
- 3Kimpembe
- 4Varane
- 8Lemar
- 9Giroud
- 14Matuidi
- 15N'Zonzi
- 16Mandanda
- 18Fekir
- 19Sidibe
- 20Thauvin
- 22Mendy
- 23Areola
Italy
- 1Sirigu
- 3D'Ambrosio
- 5Caldara
- 19Bonucci
- 2De Sciglio
- 16PellegriniBooked at 42mins
- 14Frello Filho
- 27Mandragora
- 18Berardi
- 9Balotelli
- 25Chiesa
Substitutes
- 6Romagnoli
- 7Zaza
- 8Bonaventura
- 10Insigne
- 11Belotti
- 12Perin
- 15Rugani
- 17Politano
- 20Verdi
- 21Zappacosta
- 23Cristante
- 24Florenzi
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away12
Live Text
Half Time
Lucas Hernández (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Domenico Berardi (Italy).
Corner, France. Conceded by Danilo D'Ambrosio.
Attempt blocked. Antoine Griezmann (France) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Lorenzo Pellegrini (Italy) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ousmane Dembélé (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lorenzo Pellegrini (Italy).
Samuel Umtiti (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Domenico Berardi (Italy).
Foul by N'Golo Kanté (France).
Domenico Berardi (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corentin Tolisso (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lorenzo Pellegrini (Italy).
Goal!
Goal! France 2, Italy 1. Leonardo Bonucci (Italy) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.
Attempt saved. Mario Balotelli (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Video Review: Penalty Kick. Referee decision on field stands.
Delay in match (France). Video Review.
Foul by Samuel Umtiti (France).
Mario Balotelli (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Benjamin Pavard (France).
Federico Chiesa (Italy) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ousmane Dembélé (France).
Leonardo Bonucci (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lucas Hernández (France).
Rolando Mandragora (Italy) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! France 2, Italy 0. Antoine Griezmann (France) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Video Review: Penalty Kick. Referee decision on field stands.
Delay in match (France). Video Review.
Penalty France. Lucas Hernández draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Rolando Mandragora (Italy) after a foul in the penalty area.
Foul by Lucas Hernández (France).
Domenico Berardi (Italy) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (France) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.
Corentin Tolisso (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Federico Chiesa (Italy).
Samuel Umtiti (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Domenico Berardi (Italy).