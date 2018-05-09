Hearts 2-1 Hibs: Neil Lennon to 'consider his future' at Easter Road

Neil Lennon labelled Hibs' defeat to Hearts 'not good enough'

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon could leave the club after revealing he will consider his future.

A 2-1 defeat to Hearts means Hibs can no longer finish second, and the Northern Irishman says fourth would be "unacceptable".

Hibs host Rangers on Sunday, but need a six-goal victory to catch them.

"We look like we are going to finish fourth, which is unacceptable for me. I will reconsider my position now in the summer," said Lennon.

"I've got things to think about myself, my own personal aims and ambitions. But I can't watch that in a derby. It's not good enough.

"We have a board meeting next week so we'll see. I have been here two years now and we have made great strides, but I've got to think about myself sometimes as well and how I feel about the whole thing.

"Maybe I am a bit over-emotional at the minute, but fourth isn't good enough."

Kyle Lafferty (left) gives Hearts the lead after a mistake by Lewis Stevenson (not pictured)

Lennon criticised his players' professionalism after the defeat at Tynecastle, saying they were slipping "like Bambi on ice".

He told BBC Scotland: "There's a level of professionalism I set, and if players aren't wearing the right footwear then they need to look at themselves - players slipping over because they're wearing the wrong footwear.

"The pitch is good, but it's hard underneath and there's dew on top, so you have to wear long studs. In the first five minutes I had three players slip over, two defenders. Then they're off guard, then they're unsettled, and it's just not good enough, and I gave them the warnings before.

"That's the last thing I said, 'make sure you've got the right footwear on', and five minutes into the game we've got people slipping. So that really riles me.

"If they are not going to listen to me, if I am not getting my message through to them, then maybe somebody else should come in and maybe they will listen to him."

Hearts' opening goal arrived after Hibs defender Lewis Stevenson was caught in possession by Kyle Lafferty, who stole in and stabbed the ball past goalkeeper Ofir Marciano.

After Florian Kamberi equalised with a penalty, Steven Naismith restored Hearts' lead when he got his head to Harry Cochrane's free-kick.

"The two goals we conceded were pathetic," said Lennon. "Defensively I thought we were awful, normally we're quite solid.

"We emphasised defensive set-plays [in training], and that's the difference between the two teams, a set-play, and that's my biggest disappointment. But we missed some great chances towards the end.

"We've had a great run, I'm really proud of the players, we shouldn't be too down about things. We've got a big game to look forward to and hopefully a full house on Sunday and we'll see what that brings us."

Steven Naismith celebrates after making it 2-1 to Hearts

Hearts striker Lafferty said he hopes the win over Hibs will not be his last derby for the Tynecastle club, despite still having a year left on his contract.

Lafferty said: "To get three points against your biggest rivals in the league, it's important, and we gave the fans something to celebrate.

"I don't think we've turned up in other games against Hibs this season. We put it right, we won every second ball, and obviously came away with the three points.

"I don't think I've turned up myself in these games. I know how much it means to the club and to the fans. I haven't been happy with my performances in the derbies so far, but tonight it's the last home game - I'm hoping it's not going to be my last derby for Hearts."