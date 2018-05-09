Celtic 0-0: Brendan Rodgers has 'no complaints' with Killie draw

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers made six changes to his starting line-up against Kilmarnock

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said he could have "no complaints" about his side's performance in their goal-less draw with Kilmarnock.

Rodgers made six changes to the starting line-up and didn't field a recognised striker at Celtic Park.

Kilmarnock were well-organised and industrious as they kept the champions at bay.

"We found space hard to come by without natural strikers who make those natural movements," Rodgers said

"Of course it becomes a bit more difficult.

"It was one of those games where we controlled a lot of the ball, a lot of the game. Kilmarnock sat very deep and very compact and that always makes it difficult."

Celtic saw a first-half goal by Kristoffer Ajer ruled out for offside, while James Forrest, Stuart Armstrong and Jack Hendry all came close. Strikers Moussa Dembele, Odsonne Edouard and Leigh Griffiths all sat the game out.

Twenty-year-old Calvin Miller started the game at Celtic Park, while 18-year-old Ewan Henderson - brother of former Celtic and current Bari midfielder Liam Henderson - came off the bench to make his debut.

"A good evening in terms of more of our players getting game time and some young players getting the chance to come in and play which is great."

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke was pleased with the defensive discipline of his side

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke was pleased with the discipline and organisation of his side, having come into the game on a run of three consecutive defeats but also having secured fifth place.

"We didn't threaten enough going forward. We got into one or two promising positions and the moves sort of petered out," Clarke said.

"We didn't work their goalkeeper which is a little disappointing. We like to think we can score every time we play but overall got to be happy.

"It was a good good defensive performance. It's not something we that we've worked on recently as we've played so many games but it's nice to know that the players still remember how to stay in shape and work hard from their position and restrict Celtic to very few shots on goal."