Newry City beat Carrick Rangers 6-3 on aggregate to earn a place in the Irish Premiership for next season.

The Championship club secured their fourth promotion in just five years after goals by Stephen Hughes, Mark McCabe and Mark Hughes helped them come from behind to seal a 3-1 win at Taylor's Avenue.

The victory was a fitting reward for Darren Mullen, who has managed Newry since they re-entered the Irish League in 2013.