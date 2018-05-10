Scottish Gossip: Neil Lennon, Kieran Tierney, Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Ross County

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Tottenham are weighing up a £20m offer for Celtic and Scotland defender Kieran Tierney. (Daily Express, print edition)

Rangers will open talks with Nottingham Forest in a bid to sign striker Jason Cummings on a permanent deal. (Daily Express, print edition)

Hibernian manager Neil Lennon says he will "reconsider his future over the summer" after a derby loss to Hearts consigned his side to a fourth place finish on their return to the Premiership. (Scotsman)

Celtic are installing a state-of-the-art light and sound show, similar to those used in Ajax's Amsterdam ArenA and Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena, as part of a £4m stadium investment. (Daily Record)

Rangers manager-in-waiting Steven Gerrard and his assistant Gary McAllister made a visit to the club's Auchenhowie training base on Tuesday while the first-team squad was in Aberdeen preparing for a 1-1 draw at Pittodrie. (Daily Record)

Jason Cummings has scored six goals since joining Rangers in January

"I want to learn midfield role from Steven Gerrard," says Rangers' Ross McCrorie, the 22-year-old defender who has impressed in a more advanced role. (Times, subscription required)

On-loan forward Steven Naismith hopes last night's derby winner against Hibs won't be his last act as a Hearts player. (Sun)

Hearts teenager Harry Cochrane is a Scotland star in the making, insists manager Craig Levein. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Hearts will begin laying a new £1m hybrid pitch today to ensure the surface is ready for next season. (Daily Record, print edition)

Manager Brendan Rodgers claims Celtic would have struggled to break down "a team of firemen" if they had played in the ultra-defensive formation Kilmarnock used in last night's stalemate. (Daily Mail)

On-loan defender Dominic Ball claims Aberdeen can spoil Celtic's title party, with a win in Glasgow on Sunday to make sure of second place in the Premiership. (Daily Record)

Rangers target Allan McGregor could yet remain at Hull City, according to Tigers manager Nigel Adkins, who is keen to keep the 36-year-old goalkeeper. (Daily Record)

Former Celtic forward Lassad Nouioui has been forced to retire from football at 32 after he suffered a heart attack while training and went into a ten-day coma. (Sun)

Ross County are bottom of the Premiership going into the final weekend

Ross County skipper Andrew Davies is critical of "cocky" referee Andrew Dallas, saying the official was "terrible" during Tuesday's 1-0 win for Dundee in Dingwall. (Press & Journal)

Livingston boss David Hopkin has the ability to go 'as far as he wants' in the game, says former Celtic striker John Hartson, who coaches at the West Lothian club. (Sun)

Lawrence Shankland, who scored 29 goals in 33 games for promoted Ayr United, is determined to play in the top flight again but manager Ian McCall hopes to convince the 22-year-old to stay on at Somerset Park for a crack at the Championship. (Daily Record, print edition)

Manager Barry Smith has been given a vote of confidence by Raith Rovers despite missing out on promotion to the Championship. (Daily Record, print edition)