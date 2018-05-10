Swansea City boss Carlos Carvalhal's future in question, says Iwan Roberts

Manager Carlos Carvalhal (R) has watched his Swansea side fall back into relegation danger

Swansea City have a crucial decision to make over the future of manager Carlos Carvalhal as they face Premier League relegation, says Iwan Roberts.

A home loss to Southampton on Tuesday, coupled with Huddersfield's draw at Chelsea the following night, means Swansea are almost certain to go down.

The Swans need to beat Stoke and Saints lose at Manchester City with a 10-goal swing in Sunday's final round of games.

"Who's going to be the manager now is the big question," Roberts said.

"Is Carvalhal going to stay there... to try and get them back into the Premier League?

"He has got a decent record [in the Championship], got Sheffield Wednesday to the play-offs twice.

"There's some big questions: the owners need to come out and answer some questions as well.

"The club has tried to do things on the cheap, bring players in on the cheap."

'Void of ideas'

Roberts played for Huddersfield from 1990 to 1993 during his career and while he is pleased to see his former club defy the odds to stay up in their first season back in the top flight, that is tempered by Swansea's dire season.

Swansea turned to Carvalhal after sacking Paul Clement in December 2017, with the Welsh club bottom of the Premier League and five points adrift of safety.

The Portuguese initially turned things around and after winning his first game in charge at Watford, Carvalhal guided Swansea to victories over Liverpool, Arsenal, Burnley and West Ham.

But the results dried up and Swansea have been dragged back into the bottom three.

Forward Andre Ayew has not scored for Swansea since his £20m signing from West Ham in January

"They had that initial spurt when Carlos Carvalhal came in, they had some very good results - especially at the Liberty - but they've not won in their last eight games and lost their last four," said 49-year-old former Wales striker Roberts.

"He hasn't looked like a man who can turn things around of late. I saw him at Bournemouth and he looked void of ideas, the same against Southampton in the second half.

"If you look at the worst team in Premier League history it was Derby County in 2007-8 who scored 20 goals, but this Swansea side has only scored seven more goals."

'Lazy scouting'

However, Roberts believes that Carvalhal has not been helped by the calibre of the squad at his disposal.

"They've got no creativity, no real goal threat, the recruitment has been poor," said Roberts.

"You're going to go back down to the Championship, it's a big, big shame for the football club after seven years in the Premier League.

"There's been lazy scouting, bringing back players who have been at the club - the likes of Andre Ayew, Wilfried Bony - bringing them back hasn't worked, it's as simple as that.

"Have they got the squad there now to put a promotion push together next season to get them back into the Premier League? I'm not too sure."