Zamalek deal for Christian Gross to be new coach collapses

Christian Gross (centre) had originally signed a two-year deal to coach Zamalek (photo courtesy Zamalek Media)

A deal for former Tottenham boss Christian Gross to coach Egypt's Zamalek next season has collapsed.

The Swiss coach signed a two-year contract with the club in April, but that deal is now off.

"The deal between the coach and Zamalek collapsed after we reached an agreement they refused our terms," Mohamed Habshi, who represents Gross in Egypt. told BBC Sport.

"The deal collapsed on the Zamalek side as we could not accept their proposal."

Habis's comments came after the Zamalek president Mortada Mansour said on Monday that interim coach Khaled Galal would be continuing next season.

Mansour made his announcement just after Galal lead Zamalek to a 4-1 win over Ismaili in the Egyptian Cup semi-final.

Zamalek, who are currently fourth in the league, will now play Smouha in the cup final next Tuesday.

If Galal is given the job on a full time basis he will become the club's 24th coach since Mansour took over as Zamalek president in 2014.

Gross was also on a list of 77 names linked with taking over as coach of Cameroon.