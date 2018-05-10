Fabio: Middlesbrough activate one-year contract extension for full-back

Fabio has won two caps for Brazil

Middlesbrough have activated a one-year contract extension for full-back Fabio.

The 27-year-old former Manchester United man has scored once in 46 league appearances for Boro since joining from Cardiff City in August 2016.

The Brazilian did not feature for over three months before coming on as substitute in four of their final five league games of the season.

Boro host Aston Villa in the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final on Saturday.