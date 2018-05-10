Arda Turan: Barcelona loanee gets 16-game ban for pushing assistant referee

Arda Turan
Arda Turan left Turkey in 2011 after signing for Atletico Madrid from Galatasaray

Basaksehir's on-loan Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan has been banned for 16 games in his native Turkey for pushing an assistant referee.

Turan, who has 100 caps for Turkey, was sent-off after confronting the official towards the end of his side's Super Lig draw with Sivaspor last week.

Basaksehir were leading 1-0 at the time but conceded a late equaliser after being reduced to nine men.

The 31-year-old was also fined 39,000 Turkish lira (£6,811).

Turan shoved the official with both hands after being unhappy with a decision, and he continued his protest after being shown a straight red card.

He was banned for 10 matches for attacking the assistant referee, three matches for insulting him and another three for threatening him.

Turan joined Basaksehir on a two-and-a-half-season loan deal in January having struggled for first-team opportunities at Barcelona following his £24m move from Atletico Madrid in July 2015.

Third-place Basaksehir are challenging for their first Super Lig title and are three points behind leaders Galatasaray with two games remaining.

