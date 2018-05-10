Andy Davies leaves Wrexham to join Dean Keates at Walsall

Andy Davies (L) joins Dean Keates (R), who helped Walsall avoid relegation to League Two after joining in March.

Wrexham caretaker manager Andy Davies has left the club to become assistant manager at League One Walsall.

Davies spent 25 years at Wrexham and took charge after ex-boss Dean Keates became Walsall boss, but has since been replaced by Sam Ricketts.

Wrexham missed out on a play-off spot after a poor end to the season which saw them pick up just three points in seven games.

"Andy has served his hometown team with distinction," said the club.