Reds sink 10-man Sky Blues in Europa play-off
Cliftonville capitalise of the dismissal of Kevin Braniff by beating Ballymena United 4-0 in the Europa League play-off semi-final at Solitude.
United striker Braniff was sent-off in the first half in his last game for the club before moving to Portadown.
Second-half doubles from Jay Donnelly and Joe Gormley put the Reds through to Saturday's decider against Glentoran.