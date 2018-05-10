Cliftonville capitalise of the dismissal of Kevin Braniff by beating Ballymena United 4-0 in the Europa League play-off semi-final at Solitude.

United striker Braniff was sent-off in the first half in his last game for the club before moving to Portadown.

Second-half doubles from Jay Donnelly and Joe Gormley put the Reds through to Saturday's decider against Glentoran.