BBC Sport - Europa League play-off highlights: Reds sink 10-man Sky Blues in semi-final

  • From the section Irish

Cliftonville capitalise of the dismissal of Kevin Braniff by beating Ballymena United 4-0 in the Europa League play-off semi-final at Solitude.

United striker Braniff was sent-off in the first half in his last game for the club before moving to Portadown.

Second-half doubles from Jay Donnelly and Joe Gormley put the Reds through to Saturday's decider against Glentoran.

