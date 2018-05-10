BBC Sport - Glentoran battle back to beat Linfield 4-3 in Europa play-off

Glentoran battle back to beat Linfield

  • From the section Irish

Glentoran come back from two goals down to beat Belfast rivals Linfield in the Europa League play-off semi-finals.

A Dylan Davidson penalty and further goals by John McGuigan, Willie Garrett and Curtis Allen earned Ronnie McFall's side a 4-3 win at Windsor Park.

The Glens face Cliftonville in the 12 May final to decide which club gets a place in Europe next season.

