Paul Green: Crewe sign experienced midfielder after Oldham exit

Paul Green has made 546 league appearances in his career

Crewe Alexandra have signed midfielder Paul Green on a one-year deal after he was released by Oldham.

The 35-year-old ended the 2017-18 season on loan with the Alex, scoring once in 20 league appearances.

The former Republic of Ireland international has also had spells with Doncaster, Derby, Leeds and Rotherham.

Crewe, who announced they were releasing four players on Wednesday, finished 15th in League Two this season.

