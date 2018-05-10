Phil Brown: Swindon manager agrees two-year deal with League Two club

Phil Brown was sacked as Southend boss in January

Swindon Town manager Phil Brown has agreed a two-year deal with the club.

The 58-year-old took over at the County Ground in March until the end of the season after predecessor David Flitcroft left to join Mansfield Town.

And the former Derby County, Hull City, Preston North End and Southend United boss won two and drew five of his 10 games in charge.

Swindon finished ninth in the League Two table, seven points outside the play-off places.

Brown spent almost five years in charge of the Shrimpers, guiding them to promotion to League One in 2015, before being sacked in January.

The Robins confirmed on Wednesday that Brown and chairman Lee Power had held discussions and that they hoped "to make a further announcement in due course".

"One of the key reasons behind appointing Phil on a permanent basis was that I feel the club needs some stability, which he gives us in abundance," said Power.

"This deal gives Phil an opportunity to put his own stamp on the team and, with his record and experience in management, I think he'll help bring this club success over the next two years."