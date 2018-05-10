Atdhe Nuhiu: Sheffield Wednesday striker signs new contract
Sheffield Wednesday striker Atdhe Nuhiu has signed a two-year contract extension with the Championship club.
Nuhiu, whose previous contract was set to expire in June, scored 14 goals in 38 games this season.
The 28-year-old has made 198 appearances for the Owls since signing in July 2013 following his departure from Turkish side Eskisehirspor.
Nuhiu is a Kosovo international, scoring one goal in nine games for his country.