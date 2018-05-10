Atdhe Nuhiu: Sheffield Wednesday striker signs new contract

From the section

Atdhe Nuhiu scored nine goals in Sheffield Wednesday's last eight games of the 2017-18 season

Sheffield Wednesday striker Atdhe Nuhiu has signed a two-year contract extension with the Championship club.

Nuhiu, whose previous contract was set to expire in June, scored 14 goals in 38 games this season.

The 28-year-old has made 198 appearances for the Owls since signing in July 2013 following his departure from Turkish side Eskisehirspor.

Nuhiu is a Kosovo international, scoring one goal in nine games for his country.