FA Cup final: BBC Sport live coverage details revealed for Chelsea v Man Utd

FA Cup final 2018: Chelsea v Manchester United Date: Saturday, 19 May Time: 17:15 BST Coverage: Live on BBC One and BBC Radio 5 live, and available to stream on the BBC Sport website, app and iPlayer

A series of special programmes will be shown on the BBC on FA Cup final weekend, including a John Motson-themed edition of Mastermind.

Gary Lineker will lead coverage of the final between Chelsea and Manchester United on Saturday, 19 May at Wembley.

Lineker hosts coverage on BBC One from 16:10 BST alongside Alan Shearer, Ian Wright, Ruud Gullit and Phil Neville.

The match will also be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 live, the BBC Sport website and iPlayer.

Dan Walker will present Football Focus from 14:00 BST, which includes a special interview 'Mourinho and Manchester, United', live from the Wembley pitch, while England and Arsenal's Alex Scott is to lead the BBC's social media offering.

Mark Chapman presents BBC Radio 5 live with John Murray, Ian Dennis and Robbie Savage on commentary duties.

Jason Mohammad hosts Match of the Day with extensive highlights at 22:50 on BBC One.

Fans can give their player verdicts on the new BBC Sport Player Rater via the BBC Sport website and mobile app, vote for the goal of the competition and take an FA Cup quiz.

On 18 May from 12:00 BST, a special FA Cup Final Rewind programme will be available on the BBC Sport website, showing Liverpool v West Ham from 2006.

BBC Two will also be showing a selection of programmes of celebrate the long career of commentator Motson, who is retiring.

Who will win the battle of the midfield in the 2018 FA Cup final?

Michael Oliver will referee the final and the Football Association has confirmed the video assistant referee (VAR) system will be used for the first time in an FA Cup final, with Neil Swarbrick taking the role.

Wembley holds 90,000 people and both sets of fans has been allocated more than 28,000 tickets.

Seven-time winners and last year's runners-up Chelsea face 12-time winners Manchester United, who have reached a record-equalling 20th final.

The final is a repeat of 2007 when current United boss Mourinho guided the Blues to a 1-0 victory after extra time in the first final to be played at the rebuilt Wembley.

The two sides also faced each other in the 1994 final, when United won 4-0.

Further coverage details (all times BST)

Football Focus - BBC One, 14:00 - 15:00

Mourinho & Manchester, United - BBC One, 15:00 - 15:20

FA Cup: The Road To Wembley - BBC One, 15:20 - 15:50

MOTD Live: FA Cup Final Build-Up - BBC One, 16:10 - 17:00

MOTD Live: Chelsea v Manchester United, 17:00 - 19:40

BBC Two, Mastermind: John Motson Special, 20:30 - 21:00

BBC Two, Motty - The Man Behind the Sheepskin, 21:00 - 22:05

BBC Two, Countdown to the Full Motty, 22:05 - 22:35

BBC One, MOTD: FA Cup Highlights, 22:50 - 23:25