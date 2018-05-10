Swansea City legend Alan Curtis tells BBC Wales Today that Swansea's imminent relegation feels like a "death in the family".

The Swans will end their seven-year stay in the top flight on Sunday against Stoke City unless they can produce a miraculous ten-goal swing over rivals Southampton.

The Saints' 1-0 win at the Liberty Stadium on Tuesday has all but doomed the Swans to a return to the Championship.