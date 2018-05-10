Marcus Maddison: Peterborough United put midfielder on transfer list

Marcus Maddison has scored 42 goals in four years with Peterborough United

League One side Peterborough United have transfer-listed highly-rated midfielder Marcus Maddison.

The 24-year-old was put on the list in July last year, but signed a new three-year contract a month later.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony said: "Marcus has been in his four years with the football club our standout attacking midfielder.

"He is one of the best players offensively outside of the Premier League and the Championship."

Maddison, who joined Peterborough from Gateshead in August 2014, scored 12 goals this season.

MacAnthony added: "When I sat down with Marcus last August and agreed a new contract with him, I gave him my verbal assurances that were we to fall short and not gain promotion, I would allow him to leave the club subject to an offer acceptable to the football club and place him on the transfer list.

"He has had an incredible career with the Posh and it is only right that I stick to my word and give him the best chance possible to further his ambitions of playing further up the football pyramid, so with sadness, I can confirm he is available for transfer."

Posh finished ninth in League one, seven points short of the play-off places.