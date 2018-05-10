League of Ireland: Derry City v Cork City (Fri)

Midfielder Nicky Low is an injury doubt for Derry City's game with Cork City

Derry City hope to get back to winning ways in the league when they host Premier Division leaders Cork City at the Brandywell on Friday night.

Derry lie eight points behind the pacesetters with one game in hand after suffering a disappointing 2-1 defeat by struggling Bray Wanderers last week.

That brought to an end a 10-game unbeaten run for Kenny Shiels' men.

A 7-3 EA Sports Cup quarter-final win over Shelbourne on Monday has boosted confidence in the Candystripes' camp.

"Confidence is good and we want to try and win with a bit of style," said Shiels, whose team face Cork for the first time this season with injury doubts lingering over a number of players, including midfielder Nicky Low.

"We play Dundalk, who are currently second, at home on Monday and they will be two tough games. Those have been the two teams who have been setting the benchmark ever since I came to manage Derry.

"We want to try and get in among them ourselves."