Yeovil Town retained list: Stuart Nelson signs new deal, while four depart

Nathan Smith (left) and Artur Krysiak had both been with Yeovil since 2014

Experienced Yeovil Town trio Nathan Smith, Artur Krysiak and Ryan Dickson have been released, but goalkeeper Stuart Nelson has signed a new two-year deal with the League Two club.

Nelson, 36, arrived on a short-term deal in February and played five times.

Left-back Smith, 31, keeper Krysiak, 28, and defender Dickson, 31, each made over 100 league starts for the Glovers.

Omar Sowunmi and Oscar Gobern have been offered deals, but the club have opted not to keep defender Daniel Alfei, 26.

Meanwhile, six loan players are set to return to their parent clubs, leaving 14 contracted senior players in place for next season, plus Sowunmi and Gobern if they accept their offers.

On extending former Gillingham keeper Nelson's stay, Yeovil boss Darren way told the club website: "His vast experience is a huge asset to have and his leadership in the dressing room is outstanding.

"He'll play a huge role in the coming campaigns and his contract is the latest step in driving us forward."

Yeovil's contracted players for 2018-19: Stuart Nelson, Bevis Mugabi, Otis Khan, Connor Smith, Rhys Browne, Jake Gray, Jonny Maddison, Francois Zoko, Jordan Green, James Bailey, Alex Fisher, Tom James, Shaun Donnellan, Alefe Santos.