Tommy Charlton to emulate brothers Sir Bobby and Jack by playing for England

Tommy Charlton is set to become the third member of his family to represent his country when he plays for England's over-60s walking football team.

The 72-year-old is the younger brother of Manchester United legend Sir Bobby, 80, and Leeds great Jack, 83.

Now he will make his England debut as the first-ever walking football internationals are played on Sunday.

"I never in a million years thought I'd follow in the footsteps of my brothers and represent England," Tommy said.

The grandfather of six was just 20 when he watched his two elder brothers help England beat West Germany in the 1966 World Cup final but he was forced to retire from amateur football aged 24 because of injury.

He now plays for the Mature Millers walking football club in Rotherham and earned his own international call-up after impressing during a trial at Burnley in March.

Sir Bobby Charlton (left) and brother Jack (second right) won the World Cup with England in 1966

He is joined in the over-60s squad by Alan Kennedy, 63, who won two European Cups with Liverpool, while an over-50s side also faces Italy, with both games at Brighton's Amex Stadium.

"I was shocked when I got the call, but am delighted to be in the squad," Tommy added.

"There are so many good walking footballers in this country and it will be an honour to play alongside them against a strong Italian side.

"When I get my boots and the England strip on I'm sure it will be a great feeling.

"I just hope we can put in a good performance against Italy and impress the fans who come out to watch us."

Alan Kennedy won the European Cup with Liverpool in 1981 and 1984

Walking football is played in 35 countries and there are now over 1,100 clubs and an estimated 35,000 players participating in the UK.

As well as no running, there is either no or minimal physical contact permitted while there are over-head height restrictions and indirect free-kicks.