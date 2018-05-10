Scott Brown: Wycombe Wanderers keeper among four to leave Chairboys

Scott Brown was ever-present in the league during 2017-18, but is set to end his two-year stay at Adams Park

Goalkeeper Scott Brown will leave Wycombe Wanderers when his contract expires this summer.

The 33-year-old played every game as Wycombe won promotion to League One, but has received interest from other clubs "which better suits his home life", says manager Gareth Ainsworth.

Sido Jombati has been offered a new deal, while Marcus Bean, Joe Jacobson and Yves Ma-Kalambay remain in talks.

Will De Havilland, Max Muller and Henry Newcombe are also set to leave.

"Scott was very honest and explained that he's had interest from elsewhere," added Ainsworth.

"He's had a fantastic season for us and will always be fondly remembered not just as one of the club's promotion-winning heroes, but as a hugely popular guy with his team-mates and with the fans."