Partick Thistle: Alan Archibald says players are 'fighting for their lives' v Dundee

Thistle's 1-0 defeat by Motherwell on Tuesday was their ninth at home in the league this season

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald says Saturday's match against Dundee is the most important of his career as he fights to stave off relegation.

Defeat for Thistle, who sit two points above bottom side Ross County, could end a five-year stay in the top flight.

The best they can hope for, barring a 13-goal swing with Hamilton, is a relegation play-off against Livingston or Dundee United.

"We have a good squad that are fighting for their lives," Archibald said.

"The way it's worked out with the points, we need to win the game.

"Ross County are more than capable of going and getting a victory - they're in the same boat as us.

"All we can do is concentrate and focus on getting the three points against Dundee."

Should County win at St Johnstone on Sunday, Thistle would also need to win to avoid dropping to bottom spot, given their goal difference (-31) is nine worse than the Highlanders (-22).

The Jags have won just seven league games this season, one more than County, with all of those victories coming against the bottom-six teams.

Their first league win of the season - at the 10th attempt - came against Saturday's opponents, but they have lost their two meetings.

Dundee have won their last two matches to ensure their own safety.

Thistle had taken five points from three undefeated games - equalling their best run of the season - prior to Tuesday's 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Motherwell.

"The other night probably summed our season up in that one game - we never took our chances," said Archibald. "In defence we lose a terrible goal and we lose the game 1-0."

Danny Devine admits Thistle's form just “hasn’t been good enough”

Archibald, the Premiership's longest-serving manager after being in charge at Firhill for more than five years, labelled this season a "real learning curve" after the high of a sixth-placed finish last term.

"At the end of the season - and hopefully we're still in this league - I'll look back at it and will learn from it," he added.

"It's been difficult for different reasons, at different parts, and hopefully it will make me a better manager."

Thistle centre-back Daniel Devine says Saturday's trip to Dens Park ranks "right up there" in terms of pressure games.

"It's a different type of pressure; I've never been in this situation before so it's quite different," he said.

"Some of the players' livelihoods are at stake - everyone's livelihoods are.

"We got ourselves in this situation and we need to get ourselves out."