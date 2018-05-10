Zain Westbrooke: Coventry City sign Brentford midfielder

Coventry City finished sixth in League Two this season

League Two side Coventry City have signed Brentford midfielder Zain Westbrooke on a free transfer.

Westbrooke has joined City with immediate effect but is not eligible to feature in their upcoming play-off games this season.

The 21-year-old has signed with the Sky Blues until 2020, with a club option to extend the deal by a further year.

Westbrooke made his only Brentford appearance as a substitute in a draw with Fulham in April 2017.

He had loan spells with National League sides Solihull and Leyton Orient this season, featuring in seven league games.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.