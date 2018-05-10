Steven Naismith: Hearts accept forward's two-match SFA ban for Scott Brown challenge

Media playback is not supported on this device Steven Naismith's crunching challenge on Scott Brown

Hearts have accepted a two-match Scottish FA ban for striker Steven Naismith for his challenge on Celtic captain Scott Brown.

Manager Craig Levein had indicated on Tuesday that the club would challenge any retrospective action.

But the Scotland international will now sit out their final match of the season at his former club, Kilmarnock.

The on-loan Norwich player, 31, could now have played his final game for the Edinburgh club.

He scored the winner in Wednesday's 2-1 victory against city rivals Hibernian, his fourth goal in 16 appearances since joining Hearts in January.

Naismith caught Brown's upper thigh area with his studs in Celtic's 3-1 victory at Tynecastle on Sunday.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers described the late tackle as "shocking".

Referee Bobby Madden took no action at the time.

'Winding me up is not going to work'

Brown says opponents are wasting their time trying to wind him up after describing Naismith's challenge as "a bit late".

"He (Naismith) says there was nothing in it but looking back, it was a bit late," said the Celtic skipper.

"I think everyone thinks I am a hard tackler and I launch myself into every tackle.

"But no, I sit in front of the back four and pass the ball and break up play but fairly.

"I think they try to wind me up and get me sent off but let's be honest, I am past that stage and have matured eventually.

"So it is not going to work."