Cody Cooke: Truro City offer top scorer new contract as three players are released

Cody Cooke scored 13 goals in National League South this season

Truro City have offered a new contract to top scorer Cody Cooke as boss Lee Hodges builds his side for next season.

Andrew Neal, Jamie Richards, Niall Thompson and goalkeeper Tom McHale have also been offered new deals.

Captain Ben Gerring is one of 10 players who have had options to extend their deals until 2019 triggered.

Aaron Lamont, Austen Booth, Ed Palmer, Ben Harding, Billy Palfrey, Connor Riley-Lowe, Jordan Copp, Noah Keats and Tyler Harvey will all stay.

But veteran striker Stewart Yetton is one of three players released, along with Fletcher Williams and River Allen.