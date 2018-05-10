Ryan Lowe: Bury appoint caretaker boss as full-time manager

Ryan Lowe made nine appearances for Bury at centre-half this season

Relegated League One side Bury have appointed caretaker boss Ryan Lowe as their manager on a two-year contract.

Lowe won two of his six games as player-manager of the Shakers after Lee Clark was sacked in October.

The 39-year-old took charge again in January after the dismissal of Chris Lucketti, but won only four of 19 games as Bury finished bottom of the table.

He played in 161 games in three spells with the club at centre-half, with his final appearance coming on 30 March.

"This club is my club, and I am going to do what's needed to bring the good times back to Bury," he told the club website.

"I want players who will play for the badge on their shirts with passion, pride, and fight."