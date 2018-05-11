Europa League play-off final: Cliftonville v Glentoran (Sat)

Glentoran's Curtis Allen in action against Jamie Harney of Cliftonville

Europa League play-off final: Cliftonville v Glentoran Venue: Solitude, Belfast Date: Saturday, 12 May Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster and the BBC Sport website

Cliftonville and Glentoran will compete for a place in the Europa League first qualifying round when they meet in Saturday's play-off final at Solitude.

The Reds finished fifth in the Irish Premiership and recovered from losing the Irish Cup final to beat Ballymena United in their play-off semi-final.

Glentoran were seventh in the league but stunned Belfast derby rivals Linfield 4-3 at Windsor Park.

A berth in the 19 June qualifier draw is worth an estimated £200,000.

The two sides contested the first Europa League play-off final in May 2016, with Cliftonville running out 3-2 winners on that occasion.

"This is a huge game for both clubs but to be at home, with the 'Red Army' behind us should make a big difference for us on Saturday," said Cliftonville manager Barry Gray.

"There is massive pressure on us with regard to what we want to do going forward.

"The European money would give us that foothold to do that - to build and strengthen going forward and hopefully help us compete for honours in the coming seasons.

"We will stay focused though on the football aspect of it and we have one more game which we must try to win to put us in that position."

Glentoran assistant boss Kieran Harding emphasised that "the job is only half done" after watching the Oval outfit come from 2-0 down to take victory against the Blues.

"We now have a massive game against Cliftonville. The lads were superb in the second half against Linfield but the job is not done yet.

"The Glentoran supporters have been long-suffering all season so we want to push on now and hopefully the fans will turn out in their numbers again and give us a lift on Saturday.

"There's a lot at stake but I expect it to be a smashing game."

Irish Cup winners Coleraine and third-placed top-flight finishers Glenavon have already qualified for the Europa League qualifying stages.