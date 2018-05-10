Macclesfield Town offer Nathan Blissett and Callum Evans deals and release six

John Askey scored more than 150 goals for Macclesfield as a player

National League champions Macclesfield have offered deals to Nathan Blissett and Callum Evans, who spent the second half of the season on loan at the club.

Striker Blissett, 27, was released by Plymouth while defender Evans, 22, was also let go by Forest Green this week.

The Silkmen have released six players, including first-choice goalkeeper Shwan Jalal, with nine offered new contracts.

They include 14-goal top scorer Scott Wilson and Danny Whittaker, who has played 376 league games for the club.

David Fitzpatrick, Keith Lowe, George Pilkington, Tyrone Marsh, Kieran Kennedy, Mitch Hancox and Danny Whitehead have also been given offers.

Meanwhile, Courtney Richards, Sam Ramsbottom, Noe Baba, Diego De Girolamo and Koby Arthur are the others to be released by the newly-promoted club.