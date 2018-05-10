Ian Evatt: Chesterfield release veteran defender after spell in caretaker charge

Ian Evatt won one of his three games in caretaker charge of Chesterfield

Chesterfield have released defenders Ian Evatt, Sam Hird and Drew Talbot following their relegation out of the Football League.

Evatt, 36, made 228 league appearances for the Spireites across two spells and ended the season in caretaker charge.

Hird, 30, helped the club win promotion to League One in 2014 but did not feature after 1 January this season.

Talbot, 31, made 14 appearances this campaign after rejoining from Portsmouth in January.