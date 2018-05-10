Ian Holloway: QPR manager leaves after 18 months in charge

Ian Holloway won 26 of his 80 games during his second spell in charge of QPR

Ian Holloway has left his post as manager at Championship side Queens Park Rangers after 18 months in charge.

The 55-year-old was in his second spell with the R's and guided the club to 16th in the table this season.

According to reports on Wednesday, ex-England manager Steve McClaren, who spent time as a coach at QPR in 2013, has already been earmarked for the job.

"We are hugely grateful to Ian for his incredible efforts during his time with us," said chief executive Lee Hoos.

"He joined us at a critical stage as we looked to reduce the wage bill, bring in younger talent and remain competitive on the pitch.

"That is no easy task and it was down to his desire, love for the club and hard work that he achieved those goals."

Holloway won 26 of his 80 matches after returning to Loftus Road in November 2016, drawing 14 and losing the other 40, and had one year remaining on his contract.

He helped Rangers narrowly avoid relegation last season as they finished the 2016-17 campaign in 18th, two points above the bottom three.

After spending five years with QPR during his playing career, Holloway first took charge of the club in February 2001 and won promotion from the third tier in 2003-04 before leaving in February 2006.

"We are now looking to take the next step as we continue to work through what is a vital period of transition for the club," added Hoos.