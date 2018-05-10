Katie Chapman: Chelsea Ladies captain & England midfielder to retire this summer

Katie Chapman was part of the England side that finished third at the 2015 World Cup

England midfielder and Chelsea Ladies captain Katie Chapman will retire from football at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old, who won the FA Cup for a record 10th time last Saturday, began her career with Millwall in 1996 and went on to win 94 international caps.

Chapman joined the Blues from Arsenal in 2014 and is now set to take up an ambassadorial role with the club.

"I've had a great career, no regrets, and I've won so many trophies," she told the club website.

"I'm grateful I have my children and I managed to have them during my career, so they've been able to grow up while I'm playing and see a lot of it.

"For me, my focus is on enjoying them and having a bit of my time back."

Chapman captained the west London side to a league and FA Cup double in 2015, won the Women's Super League Spring Series in 2017 and added a second FA Cup with the Blues earlier this month.

She told BBC Sport after beating Arsenal at Wembley five days ago: "Is there more to come? Yes, of course. I love playing football and winning trophies."

The former Millwall, Fulham, Charlton and Arsenal player represented England at two World Cups and three European Championships, and was part of the squads which were beaten finalists at Euro 2009 and finished third at the World Cup in 2015.

