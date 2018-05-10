Mansfield Town release Rhys Bennett and six others transfer-listed

Rhys Bennett made 43 appearances for Mansfield as they finished eighth in League Two

Mansfield Town have released six players including defender Rhys Bennett, while Will Atkinson is among a further six to be transfer-listed.

Former Rochdale man Bennett, 26, made 97 appearances over two years with the League Two club.

Joel Byrom, Alfie Potter, George Taft, Jack Thomas and Jimmy Spencer have also been let go by the Stags.

Meanwhile, the club are in talks with midfielder Alex MacDonald whose option for an extended deal has been taken up.

Alongside winger Atkinson, Paul Anderson, Calum Butcher, Zander Diamond, Paul Digby and Johnny Hunt are the other contracted players up for sale.

Danny Rose, who scored 17 goals in all competitions for David Flitcroft's side this season, is one of 11 players under contract and retained for the 2018-19 campaign.