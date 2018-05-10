Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: Liverpool midfielder says knee operation 'a success'

Oxlade-Chamberlain watched the second leg of Liverpool's Champions League semi-final with Roma from his hospital bed

Liverpool and England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has undergone successful surgery after sustaining knee ligament damage last month.

The 24-year-old will miss the World Cup after suffering the injury in the Champions League semi-final first-leg win over Roma at Anfield.

"Knee surgery was a success and the hard work has already begun," Oxlade-Chamberlain wrote on Twitter.

He is expected to be fit in time for the start of the new season.