Angel Rangel: Club captain to leave Swansea City

Angel Rangel's era at Swansea City spanned their rise from League One to the top flight

Angel Rangel is to leave Swansea City at the end of the season as the Premier League relegation candidates decided not to renew his contract.

The 35-year-old club captain will leave after 11 years.

Sunday's home game against Stoke City at Liberty Stadium could be the Spaniard's 374th and final appearance.

They must beat Stoke on Sunday and for Saints to lose at home to champions Manchester City, with a 10-goal swing in Swans' favour to stay up.

Rangel said he has mixed emotions after it was confirmed his contract will not be renewed beyond the summer.

His departure was announced as manager Carlos Carvalhal also prepares to part company with the club.

'Pride and happiness'

Rangel said: "I came here as a 24-year-old when the club were in League One. 11 years later I have played more in the Premier League than in all the other divisions.

"That gives me a lot of pride and happiness, but also there is sadness because you don't think this day will ever come.

"The years go by so fast and you don't realise it is a very short career.

"The older you get, the more difficult it is to accept.

"But you have to be realistic and I have to be proud of what I have achieved at this club."

Signed for £10,000

Rangel was signed by Roberto Martinez from Spanish third-tier club Terrassa in 2007 for £10,000.

The full-back went on to play a significant part in three promotions and was a member of the side that moved into the Premier League in 2011 before winning the League Cup two years later

He skippered the side on several occasions - including a 3-0 Europa League win over Valencia in the Mestalla - before becoming club captain this season.

Rangel has opted not to retire and decided to move on after making only six appearances in 2017-18.

"It is difficult for the club to give me another extension, I understand that," said Rangel.

"But I keep myself fit, I still feel good and I want to play for as long as my body can take it.

"I will look somewhere else for one or two more seasons. When I am 37 or 38 it will be time to call it a day and hopefully I will come back and help the Swans in another way."