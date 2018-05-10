Chester: Stuart Murphy revealed as potential investor in relegated National League club

Stuart Murphy's company previously sponsored Chester's home stadium

Businessman Stuart Murphy has been revealed as the proposed investor in relegated National League club Chester.

The fan-owned club has struggled financially for some time, with £50,000 needing to be raised just to ensure they could fulfil their fixtures.

Murphy says his involvement will not be a "money-making exercise" and will "focus on improving infrastructure".

The club said it hopes the legal processes regarding Murphy's investment will be completed by the end of May.

Murphy, who is a Chester supporter and whose company used to sponsor the team's home stadium, added: "I love the city and wanted to give something back.

"Both myself and the City Fans United board have some really great ideas as to how we could spend the donated funds for the benefit of the club - focusing on improving the infrastructure and maximising revenue streams.

"There are some really exciting things in the pipeline and fans have every right to be excited with what the future may hold."

After five years in the National League, phoenix club Chester will play in English football's sixth tier next season.