European Under-17 Championship: England progress to last eight despite 1-0 defeat to Switzerland

England's Xavier Amaechi is tackled by Swiss goalscorer Felix Mambimbi

England Under-17s squeezed through to the quarter-finals of the European Championship despite a slender defeat to Switzerland at Rotherham's New York Stadium.

World Cup winners England were the stronger team throughout but Felix Mambimbi scored the only goal.

Switzerland miss out on the last eight on goal difference after Italy beat Israel 2-0 to top Group A.

England qualify as runners-up and will play Norway in Sunday's quarter-final.

Prior to the game against Switzerland, England were unbeaten in 15 tournament matches.

England lost Thomas Doyle - who has scored penalties in their previous two games - to injury with just 10 minutes played.

And while the Young Lions were on top from the off, it was their opponents who opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time when Mambimbi capitalised on a defensive error.

Tino Anjorin went close after the break for England when he headed a free-kick agonisingly close wide of the post, before captain James Garner almost scored from outside the box.

Switzerland needed to score one more goal to reach the quarter-finals and Jan Wornhard thought he had done it with 15 minutes to go but the offside flag had already been raised.

The England squad features none of the successful players of last year's team, who lost to Spain in the final of European Championship, but went on to win the Under-17 World Cup in India.