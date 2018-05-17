Notts County v Coventry City
- From the section League Two
Notts County could name an unchanged squad from their League Two play-off semi-final first leg draw with Coventry.
Notts looked set to take a one-goal advantage to Meadow Lane before Marc McNulty's controversial late penalty.
Coventry will be without defender Tom Davies, who was given a three-game ban for a stamp on Richard Duffy in the first leg at the Ricoh Arena.
The Sky Blues otherwise have no new injuries or suspensions to cope with.
Jordan Willis appears the most likely to replace Davies, although Rod McDonald could also get the call.
The winner of the tie will face either Exeter City or Lincoln in the Play-off Final at Wembley on Monday, 28 May.
Match facts
- This is the fourth time in succession that Notts County have drawn the first leg of their play-off semi-final away from home, with the Magpies reaching the final on each of three previous occasions.
- The Magpies are unbeaten in their past nine home games in all competitions, winning five and drawing four.
- The Sky Blues have lost just one of their past seven away games in all competitions (W4 D2), though that defeat did come at Meadow Lane in April (1-2).
- Four of Coventry's five goals against Notts County this season have been scored in the 80th minute or later.
- Jonathan Forte has scored all three of Notts County's goals against Coventry in all competitions this season.