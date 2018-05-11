Xabi Prieto: Picture of Real Sociedad legend will replace club crest for Leganes game

Xabi Prieto has spent 18 years at Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad will replace the team crest on their shirts with the face of outgoing club legend Xabi Prieto for Saturday's home game against Leganes.

Prieto, 34, is retiring from football at the end of the season after spending his whole career with the La Liga club.

The Spanish midfielder, who was born in San Sebastian, joined the club as a youngster in 2000 and played more than 530 games for the Basque side.

"A historical example deserves a historic gesture," said Real.

"Xabi has always played for the badge, therefore in his last game at Anoeta [Stadium], Real Sociedad will take him for a day as the badge".

It is the first time the club have replaced their badge of a ball, crown and flag.

Prieto, fifth on Real's all-time appearance list, did not win a major trophy with the club in 15 seasons.

"Xabi Prieto has not won any title, but he has earned the respect and admiration of all the fans," the club added.