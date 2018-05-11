Neil Danns: Bury offer new contract to veteran midfielder

From the section

Neil Danns has played for 11 clubs in his career

Bury have offered a new deal to veteran midfielder Neil Danns.

The 35-year-old made 28 appearances this season as the Shakers suffered relegation to League Two.

Defender Greg Leigh, 23, and goalkeeper Joe Murphy, 36, have also been offered new contracts, and an option to extend Scott Moloney's deal has been taken.

However, defenders Nathan Cameron, 26 and Craig Jones, 31, and midfielders Andrew Tutte, 27, Zeli Ismail, 24 and Chris Humphrey, 30, have been released.