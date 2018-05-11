Wayne Rooney not asked to leave Everton for DC United - Sam Allardyce

Rooney is Everton's top scorer this season, while Allardyce is an unpopular figure among some Toffees fans

Wayne Rooney has not asked to leave Everton, says manager Sam Allardyce - despite the striker agreeing a deal that could see him move to the USA.

Representatives of the former England captain, 32, have negotiated terms with Major League Soccer side DC United.

Rooney has not signed anything yet, but it is thought he is willing to leave his boyhood club after one season back.

"If the player wants to go - if any player wants to leave - then I'm comfortable with that," said Allardyce.

Rooney rejoined Everton in July 2017 and scored 11 goals before Christmas but has not been an automatic pick for Allardyce in recent weeks.

The forward originally left the Toffees as an 18-year-old in 2004, spending 13 seasons at Manchester United where he became their record goalscorer, won five Premier League titles and the 2008 Champions League.

It is understood Rooney has been offered a contract until the end of the 2020 MLS season. The US transfer window does not open until July.

"My understanding of the situation is there seems to have been some negotiation somewhere along the line," said Allardyce.

"I don't get involved in anything with regards transfers so all I know is there appears to be interest from DC United. Where that lies and where Wayne lies with it I can't tell you at the moment.

"But in terms of clarity of whether Wayne is staying or leaving, I'll find out a little more later when he comes into training."

Allardyce's own future at Goodison Park has also been under scrutiny in recent weeks, amid protests from some Everton supporters unhappy with his management and the style of football played by his side.

The former England manager took over in November with the Toffees 13th in the Premier League and has lifted them up to eighth place before Sunday's final game at West Ham.

The 63-year-old signed a deal until the summer of 2019 and says he has started planning at Everton for next season.

"I have a one-year contract and until some time somebody says to me 'I do not want you to fulfil that contract' then I have a contract," he said.