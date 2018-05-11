Anssi Jaakkola: Reading extend Finland international's contract

Anssi Jaakkola made five appearances for Reading in the Championship this season

Reading have taken up an option in the contract of Anssi Jaakkola, and the Finland goalkeeper will remain at the club until the summer of 2019.

The 31-year-old played 11 times for the Royals this season in all competitions.

Meanwhile, fellow keepers Lewis Ward, 21, and Luke Southwood, 20, have been offered new deals after loan spells at Aldershot and Bath City respectively.

Academy players Cameron Green, Jack Nolan, Moroyin Omolabi and Jazz Wallace have all signed professional terms.