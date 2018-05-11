England World Cup squad: Gareth Southgate to name Russia 2018 players next week

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling is expected to be named in Gareth Southgate's England squad

England manager Gareth Southgate will announce his 23-man squad for the World Cup in Russia on Wednesday, 16 May.

England start their Group G campaign against Tunisia on 18 June, before games against Panama on 24 June and Belgium on 28 June.

Southgate's side were unbeaten in winning their qualifying group, with eight wins and two draws.

They will play Nigeria on 2 June and Costa Rica on 7 June in home friendlies before leaving for Russia.

Southgate is unable to call up Liverpool pair Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Joe Gomez, who have been ruled out through injury.

Under Southgate's predecessor, Roy Hodgson, England were eliminated at the group stage of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and lost to last-16 opponents Iceland at Euro 2016 in France.

