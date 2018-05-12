Premier League: What can happen on final day of season?
There are two major issues left to be resolved in the final round of Premier League fixtures on Sunday.
Liverpool and Chelsea are hoping to claim the last of the four Champions League qualification spots.
Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool currently hold the position, with a two-point advantage over Antonio Conte's side.
Swansea or Southampton will fill the final relegation place, with it likely to be the Swans, who are three points and 11 goals worse off than the Saints.
There are 10 top-flight matches in total, all starting at 15:00 BST.
With victory at Southampton, Manchester City will cap their superb title-winning season by becoming the first team in Premier League history to win 100 points.
Burnley are assured of seventh place and Europa League football next season, meaning that the majority of Sunday's games represent a tussle for league positioning and the extra prize money that comes with a higher position.
Each place is worth about an extra £2m to clubs, with champions Manchester City taking away £38.8m and whichever club finishes bottom claiming £1.9m.
Liverpool almost over the line
Liverpool are in pole position to finish in fourth place.
Chelsea's failure to beat Huddersfield at home on Wednesday and the Reds' vastly superior goal difference means Klopp's side need only a point at home to Brighton to ensure a place in next season's Champions League.
Liverpool can even finish third - if they win and Tottenham fail to beat Leicester at home.
If Chelsea are to finish fourth, they must beat Newcastle at St James' Park and hope Liverpool lose. Anything else means Europa League football for the Blues.
Swansea on the way out?
Swansea are almost certain to be playing Championship football in 2018-19.
Their 1-0 home defeat by relegation rivals Southampton on Tuesday means they occupy 18th place in the table heading into the final day, three points and nine goals worse off than the Saints.
The only glimmer of hope for the Swans is that they face relegated Stoke at home, while Southampton travel to Manchester City, who have scored a record 105 goals this season.