Premier League: What can happen on final day of season?

Jurgen Klopp (left) has led Liverpool to the Champions League final this season

There are two major issues left to be resolved in the final round of Premier League fixtures on Sunday.

Liverpool and Chelsea are hoping to claim the last of the four Champions League qualification spots.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool currently hold the position, with a two-point advantage over Antonio Conte's side.

Swansea or Southampton will fill the final relegation place, with it likely to be the Swans, who are three points and 11 goals worse off than the Saints.

There are 10 top-flight matches in total, all starting at 15:00 BST.

Sunday's Premier League fixtures Burnley v Bournemouth Newcastle United v Chelsea Crystal Palace v West Brom Southampton v Manchester City Huddersfield Town v Arsenal Swansea v Stoke Liverpool v Brighton Tottenham v Leicester City Manchester United v Watford West Ham v Everton

With victory at Southampton, Manchester City will cap their superb title-winning season by becoming the first team in Premier League history to win 100 points.

Burnley are assured of seventh place and Europa League football next season, meaning that the majority of Sunday's games represent a tussle for league positioning and the extra prize money that comes with a higher position.

Each place is worth about an extra £2m to clubs, with champions Manchester City taking away £38.8m and whichever club finishes bottom claiming £1.9m.

Premier League prize money table Pts GD Prize money Possible final pos. 1. Man City 97 78 £38.8m 1 2. Man Utd 78 39 £36.9m 2 3. Tottenham 74 37 £35m 3-4 4. Liverpool 72 42 £33m 3-5 5. Chelsea 70 27 £31.2m 4-5 6. Arsenal 60 22 £29.1m 6 7. Burnley 54 -2 £27.2m 7 8. Everton 49 -12 £25.2m 8-9 9. Leicester 47 -3 £23.3m 8-9 10. Newcastle 41 -11 £21.4m 10-15 11. Crystal Palace 41 -12 £19.4m 10-15 12. Bournemouth 41 -17 £17.5m 10-15 13. Watford 41 -19 £15.5m 10-15 14. Brighton 40 -16 £13.6m 10-16 15. West Ham 39 -22 £11.6m 10-17 16. Huddersfield 37 -29 £9.7m 14-17 17. Southampton 36 -18 £7.7m 15-17 18. Swansea 33 -27 £5.8m 17-18 19. West Brom 31 -23 £3.8m 18-20 20. Stoke 30 -34 £1.9m 18-20

Liverpool almost over the line

Liverpool are in pole position to finish in fourth place.

Chelsea's failure to beat Huddersfield at home on Wednesday and the Reds' vastly superior goal difference means Klopp's side need only a point at home to Brighton to ensure a place in next season's Champions League.

Liverpool can even finish third - if they win and Tottenham fail to beat Leicester at home.

If Chelsea are to finish fourth, they must beat Newcastle at St James' Park and hope Liverpool lose. Anything else means Europa League football for the Blues.

Swansea on the way out?

Swansea are almost certain to be playing Championship football in 2018-19.

Their 1-0 home defeat by relegation rivals Southampton on Tuesday means they occupy 18th place in the table heading into the final day, three points and nine goals worse off than the Saints.

The only glimmer of hope for the Swans is that they face relegated Stoke at home, while Southampton travel to Manchester City, who have scored a record 105 goals this season.