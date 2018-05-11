Dan Nizic: Morecambe goalkeeper will move back to Australia

Dan Nizic's final Morecambe appearance was in a 2-2 draw with Chesterfield on 10 April

Morecambe goalkeeper Dan Nizic will leave the League Two club this summer in order to continue his career in his native Australia.

The 23-year-old made a total of 20 appearances during two seasons at the Globe Arena.

"I've had a great two years here but I've missed my family and friends back home an awful lot," he said.

"I've thought about it a lot over the past few months and it's a tough decision to make."