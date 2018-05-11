Brendan Rodgers' firemen comment silly, says Steve Clarke

Brendan Rodgers and Steve Clarke had differing views of their sides' midweek meeting

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke has described Celtic counterpart Brendan Rodgers' comment about his team's tactics as "silly".

After Kilmarnock held Celtic to a 0-0 draw in Glasgow, Rodgers was quoted as saying: "It wouldn't matter if you put 11 firemen that deep on a pitch.

"It is always going to be very difficult and even more so when you have good players who are organised."

Clarke said his side played "the way that is best for us to get a result".

It was Kilmarnock's second draw at Celtic Park this season and Clarke's men also beat the champions at Rugby Park earlier in the campaign.

"If you look at the majority of what Brendan said, it was correct and proper - but that line wasn't really befitting of a Celtic manager," Clarke added.

"It wasn't so much disrespectful, it was just a silly line to use in what was quite an honest post-match analysis of the game.

"We don't have to go there and play the way Celtic want us to. We went there to play the way that is best for us to get a result. It's my job as a manager to set my players up in a way that gives us the best chance of getting a positive result and that's what we did."

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Celtic 0-0 Kilmarnock

Killie host Hearts in their final Premiership match of the season on Sunday, when League Cup winners Celtic host Aberdeen before Rodgers' side take on Motherwell in next weekend's Scottish Cup final.

"If you are the team with 73 per cent of the possession then it's what you do with it that counts and on the night Celtic didn't do enough," added Clarke.

"They only had one shot on target, which for that amount of possession I'd think would be disappointing for Brendan and his team.

"If he wants to insinuate that Celtic could not have broken down 11 amateur players, which is what he was insinuating, then I think he underestimates his own abilities as a coach and the ability of his players because I'm pretty sure Celtic would beat 11 firemen.

"I didn't see Brendan after the game, we didn't have the usual post-match chat so I don't know if he was frustrated or not after the results we've had against them this year.

"I don't think he should be too frustrated seeing as they have two trophies in the bag already and the chance to make it three next week."